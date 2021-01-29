Companies

Tata Motors consolidated net rises 68 per cent to ₹2,941 cr in Q3

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 29, 2021 Published on January 29, 2021

However, on a standalone basis, the auto major had shown a net loss at ₹638 crore in the quarter

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Friday reported a 67.52 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,941.48 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The Mumbai-based company had posted a net profit of ₹1,755.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

Its total revenue during October-December 2020 rose to ₹75,653.79 crore as against ₹71,676.07 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, Tata Motors posted a net loss at ₹638.04 crore, against a net loss of ₹1,039.51 crore in the year-ago period. Total revenue, however, rose to ₹14,630.60 crore as compared with ₹10,842.91 crore a year ago.

The company's British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a pre-tax profit of 439 million pounds, 121 million pounds better year-on-year, it added.

