Tata Motors cuts production as sales slow down

With domestic sales dipping by 34 per cent, Tata Motors has affected production cuts for its key models.

The automaker rolled out 37,826 units in February 2020 compared to 56,826 units during the same period a year ago.

Tata Motors Ltd had recently said the outbreak of Covid-19 in China and a recent fire incident at one of vendors affected the vehicle production and wholesale volumes. About 7,700 units of compact vehicles including Indica, Tigor and Tiago were manufactured in February compared to over 10,000 units last year same period. Production of utility vehicles such as Nexon, Harrier, and Hexa was down to 4,777 units compared to 7,178 units, a year ago.

In a statement issued recently, Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Commercial vehicle domestic sales in February 2020 was ~35% lower than last year. The supply disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak in China could have some impact on the BSVI transition and all efforts are underway to mitigate it.”

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, Multiple actions are being taken to reduce the impact, staying close to our customers by providing transparency of the delivery situation. We are confident of improving our market competitiveness and volume growth in the coming months.”