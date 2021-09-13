Companies

Tata Motors drives in CNG version of Tata 407 at ₹12.07 lakh

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 13, 2021

CNG version of Tata 407 vehicle   -  Tata Motors web site

Tata 407 CNG is powered by a 3.8-litre CNG engine, leveraging the fuel-efficient SGI technology

Tata Motors on Monday said it has launched the CNG version of its light commercial vehicle Tata 407 priced at ₹12.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

Tapping into the benefits of CNG, the vehicle offers profits of up to 35 per cent over the diesel variant, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The vehicle comes with a 10-feet load deck and further strengthens the company's extensive CNG portfolio, ranging from 5-tonne to 16-tonne gross vehicle weight (GVW), in the intermediate and light commercial segment, it added.

"With a steep increase in diesel prices, CNG vehicles have the potential to increase the profit potential significantly, and we are confident that the 407 CNG, in addition to the widest CNG range offered by Tata Motors, will bring a lot of value to our customers," Tata Motors Vice President (Product Line I&LCV) Rudrarup Maitra said.

Rich legacy

Arguably the most legendary commercial vehicle in India, with over 35 years legacy, the vehicle has consistently remained a customer-favourite, selling over 1.2 million units to date - the highest in its segment, he added.

"The main reason for the vehicle's rich legacy is its fundamental nature as a customer-centric vehicle – engineered to deliver unmatched performance at minimal operation costs," Maitra noted.

Tata 407 CNG is powered by a 3.8-litre CNG engine, leveraging the fuel-efficient SGI technology and delivers maximum power of 85PS while generating best-in-class torque of 285Nm at low rpm.

The 4,995kg-GVW vehicle is equipped with a fuel tank capacity of 180 litres to ensure faster turnaround time and higher productivity.

Published on September 13, 2021

New launches
Tata Motors Ltd
