Tata Motors, India’s third largest carmaker, made its entry into the CNG space with the launch of the Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG. With five variants, the Tiago iCNG starts at Rs 6.09 lakh while the Tigor iCNG with three variants starts at Rs 7.69 lakh, both prices ex-showroom, Delhi.

The CNG variants of both the cars are a means to fill up the void created by the phasing out of the diesel option on both the models two years ago with the onset of the BS-6 emission norms. Until today both cars were available only with a petrol engine.

The CNG variants are priced a minimum of little under ₹1 lakh more than the petrol counterparts going up to ₹1.9 lakh for both Tiago and Tigor.

The Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG are powered by the Revotron 1.2L BS6 engine which produces maximum power of 73PS, which Tata Motors claims is the highest for any CNG car in this segment. The company added that the petrol tank remains the same at 35 litres while the drive range on the full tank of the CNG is 300kms.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “We expect the CNG penetration to reach 30-35 per cent of the Tiago and Tigor portfolio. We have seen the share of CNG climbing to 70-75 per cent where the fuel option is available.”

Tata Tigor iCNG

Growth in CNG vehicles sales

The government has been aggressively adding CNG fuel stations since the past few years as a means to encourage manufacturers and buyers to switch to the fuel. As CNG is priced much lower than diesel and petrol buyers have moved to the CNG option much faster than expected. Maruti Suzuki for instance is asking buyers to wait for as much as 6 months for the Ertiga CNG.

“During the first half of FY21 we saw 50 per cent growth in sales of CNG vehicles in the industry and the growth is even higher this year. We expect by year end the segment will see more than 200,000 sales and there will see steep growth from there on. There are sufficient CNG stations now,” Chandra added.

Tata Motors has provided a single advance ECU on both the cars which provide auto switchover between fuels, direct start in CNG , faster refuelling and a digital instrument cluster.

New features

While the Tiago iCNG comes with new features like the projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, chrome embellishments on the exteriors and premium black and beige dual tone interiors; the Tigor iCNG comes equipped with features such as rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, dual tone roof, new seat fabric and new dual tone black and beige interiors.

Both models come standard with airbags, ABS with EBD and corner stability control. While bookings of both the cars have begun and cars have reached showroom for display, deliveries would begin in the coming days, informed Tata Motors.