Tata Motors flexes EV muscle, launches Harrier at ₹13.69-16.25 lakh

Tata Motors, the country's biggest vehicle maker by revenue, on Wednesday showcased an extensive range of sustainable mobility solutions at the AutoExpo 2020, here. Going beyond BS-VI by exhibiting new range of passenger vehicles, the company even showcased commercial vehicles in electric form, to be launched over the next few years.With its focus on CESS – Connected, Electric, Shared and Safe—as the future of mobility, the company did four Global Unveils, a pre-production and a commercial launch, and showcased 14 commercial and 12 passenger vehicles.

The ‘HBX Show car’, based on the ALFA ARC, and the ‘Sierra EV Concept’ – a new avatar of the 1990s SUV, introduced the ‘Hexa Safari Edition’. Tata Motors also launched the ‘Harrier 2020’ based on the OMEGA ARC, priced at ₹13.69 lakh for the manual version and ₹16.25 lakh for the automatic version.

Tata Motors also unveiled the pre-production version of its flagship SUV – the Gravitas, scheduled to be launched in the first half of next financial year. The company also globally unveiled the all-new Tata Winger and the Tata Prima facelift 5530.

“The theme of our pavilion is a thoughtful representation of what India needs, how Tata Motors can contribute, and how we as the Tata Group are taking the lead in providing a transformative ecosystem solution in India. Tata Group has taken the lead in driving the government’s vision of electrifying India and building a comprehensive and sustainable ecosystem, by leveraging the Group’s rich experience and diversified competencies," said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons Group.

“Each product at the Tata Motors pavilion is a careful, practical and emotional work of art, designed to provide more delight to its customers. The pavilion is designed on CESS, our four technology pillars, which are revolutionising the mobility agenda," said Guenter Butschek, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Motors.

The recently launched Tata uniEVerse is a holistic approach addressing all aspects of e-mobility solutions, from infrastructure to charging networks and a phase-wise manufacturing plan, to provide consumers a future-ready sustainable and efficient e-mobility environment, he said.