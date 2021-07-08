Tata Motors' global sales up by 134% in Q1

Tata Motors Group sold 2,14,250 vehicle units globally in the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal. Global wholesales for the first quarter of 2022 fiscal were higher by 134 percent in comparison to Q1 of FY21.

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and the Tata Daewoo range saw a 355 percent bump in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21, selling 52,470 vehicle units.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles were 1,61,780 units, higher by 102 percent when compared to Q1 FY21.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) were 97,141 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 21,373 vehicles and while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 75,769 vehicles.

Earlier this week, JLR reported that while retail sales were significantly up year on year for Q1 FY22, JLR is expecting chip supply shortages in the second quarter likely to slash wholesale volumes by 50 percent. Demand continues to outsrip the supply due to the ensuing shortage.