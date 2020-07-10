Tata Motors’ global wholesales down 64% in Q1

The Tata Motors Group on Friday reported a year-on-year decline of 64 per cent in its global wholesales — including Jaguar Land Rover — in the first quarter of this financial year.

The automobile sector has been seeing a steep decline in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of businesses it brought in its wake. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY21 were at 11,598 units, lower by 89 per cent, over Q1 FY20.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY21 were at 79,996 units, lower by 49 per cent as compared to the first quarter of last financial year.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 65,425 vehicles during the quarter under preview.

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 17,971 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 47,454 vehicles.

The company said the JLR number for this quarter includes the numbers of CLJR, which amounts to 16,513 units.

CLJR is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR.