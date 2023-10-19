Tata Motors has acquired 26.79 per cent stake in Freight Tiger for ₹150 crore. Tata Motors will further invest ₹100 crore over the next two years at the then prevailing market value.

Freight Tiger is a digital platform that provides end-to-end logistics value chain solutions for cargo movement in the country. The platform connects shippers, carriers, logistics service providers and fleet owners to a single digital marketplace, making it easy to find, book and manage freight whilst offering a variety of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to digitise and streamline logistics interactions such as freight tracking, assignment, carrier matching, documentation, and payment processing. The platform facilitates more than 10 million trips on annualised basis and has been successfully integrating and ironing out inefficiencies in cargo movements over the last seven years.

“Tata Motors has already introduced its connected vehicle platform ‘Fleet Edge’ for aiding fleet operations management. Tata Motors’ strategic investment in ‘Freight Tiger’ will accelerate the company’s initiatives in driving effectiveness and efficiency in the truck and freight ecosystem. Together, these innovative solutions (‘Fleet Edge’ and ‘Freight Tiger’) aspire to forge a comprehensive end-to-end digital ecosystem for the entire logistics value chain, covering both the truck and the trip ecosystem thereby bringing significant benefits to shippers, brokers and transporters who keep India moving,” a press statement said.

