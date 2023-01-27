Tata Motors on Friday announced a 1.2 per cent weight average price increase across the internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio. The hike will be effective from February 1.

“The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs, and is hence passing on some portion through this hike,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier in November, the company had announced a weighted average price increase of 0.9 per cent. The company also slashed prices of Nexon EVs recently. The EV is now available at ₹14.49 lakh across the country. This came two days after Mahindra introduced its XUV 400 electric SUV, priced at ₹15.99 lakh.