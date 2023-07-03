Tata Motors has announced that it would increase vehicle prices by an average of 0.6 per cent across models and variants. The price increase will be implemented from July 17.

The company stated that the vehicle were increased to offset the residual impact of the past input costs.

“Tata Motors will offer price protection to bookings made up to July 16, 2023, and deliveries up to July 31, 2023,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier, the company had announced a price hike of 0.6 per cent from May 1.