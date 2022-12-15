Tata Motors has signed an MoU with Everest Fleet Pvt Ltd for the delivery of 5,000 XPRES-T EVs. The company handed over 100 cars on Wednesday.

“We are delighted to associate with Everest Fleet Pvt Ltd for the deployment of 5,000 XPRES-T electric sedans in their fleet. With enhanced safety, a fast charging solution, premium interior theme, and a dynamic performance at an affordable price, the XPRES-T EV has created a new benchmark in India’s EV fleet segment, with a market share of more than 90 per cent. Through such partnerships, we are successfully moving towards enhancing EV adoption in India, thereby, helping the country #EvolveToElectric,” said Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager, Network Management and EV Sales, at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd said,

The company launched the ‘XPRES’ brand for fleet customers in July 2021; XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand.