Jaguar Land Rover and Chery have signed a Letter of Intent to license the Freelander brand to Chery Jaguar Land Rover for the production of electric vehicles in China. Tata Motors said the collaboration will pivot CJLR’s product range towards electric vehicles.

The new Freelander EV portfolio will be built alongside CJLR’s existing models and will be sold in China through a retail network, with plans for future global exports.

Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Group, said, “Chery and JLR are forging an innovative collaboration model that epitomises our growth path for the future. The blend of Chery’s advanced EV technology with the distinctive appeal of the Freelander brand will undoubtedly provide China and global consumers with a unique electric vehicle experience.”

The Freelander brand, previously a Land Rover vehicle produced from 1997 to 2015, will now be revived under the CJLR joint venture, targeting the mainstream New Energy Vehicle market in China.

