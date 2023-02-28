Indian automaker Tata Motors on Tuesday launched its first vehicle scrapping facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The registered facility Re.Wi.Re (Recycle with Respect) has a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per annum and offers eco-friendly prices for dismantling end-of-life vehicles.

The facility will be available for passenger and commercial vehicles and is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog Pvt Ltd.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said, “We are committed to every aspect of mobility to make it greener and sustainable. With globally benchmarked and optimised recycling processes, we intend to yield maximum value from the scrap for future use and minimise waste for the overall betterment.”

Wagh added, “These decentralised facilities will benefit the customers, share the economic value generated, and create employment while addressing the need of scrapping vehicles in every part of the country in an eco-friendly manner.”

Further, the facility is digitalised for hassle-free, paperless operations and has dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of components such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases.