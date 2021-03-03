Tata Motors launches 3-axle truck Signa 3118.T

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the Tata Signa 3118 T, which it claimed is India’s first 3-axle 6x2 (10 wheeler) rigid truck with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 31 tonnes.

This product is engineered to be a game-changer in the Indian trucking industry, offering the highest profit potential to its owners, Tata Motors claimed in a statement.

This is the company’s latest offering in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment.

“With a 3,500kg higher certified payload than the corresponding 28-tonne GVW rigid truck and equivalent cost of operations with similar fuel, tyre and maintenance cost as a 28-tonne truck, this product is conceived to significantly enhance the net operating profit for customers by ~45% over a 28-tonne truck,” the company said.

The incremental investment on the Signa 3118.T over the corresponding 28-tonne truck, can be recovered in less than one year of operations and followed by years of incremental earnings, it added.

“The Signa 3118.T is a landmark in Tata Motors’ journey towards customer excellence. Value features like fuel economy switch, gear shift advisor, ICGT brakes, Fleet Edge telematics system with inbuilt anti-fuel theft and reverse parking assistance perfectly complement the pioneering vehicle design, exceeding the expectations of the new-age customer. The Lx version also comes with air-conditioning and unitised wheel bearings. This model expands the array of choice for customers seeking to enhance their profitability through revenue growth model,” said Rajesh Kaul, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, in a statement.

It is ideally suitable for all types of tanker applications – petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL), chemicals, bitumen, edible oil, milk and water, as well industrial goods such as packed LPG cylinders, lubricants and agricultural products3-axle t, the company said.