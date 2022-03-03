Tata Motors launches ‘Anubhav’, showroom on wheels to tap rural markets

Tata Motors, India’s third largest car manufacturer, on Thursday introduced ‘Anubhav,’ showroom on wheels, a doorstep car buying experience for the rural customers.

The company says that this initiative will help it increase its reach in tehsils and talukas, that have a high potential in terms of rural population and economy. A total of 103 mobile showrooms are being deployed across the country, to enhance Tata Motors’ brand awareness in rural India.

These mobile showrooms will help existing dealerships to offer a doorstep sales experience to customers and assist them with information about Tata Motors’ cars and SUVs, accessories as well as avail finance schemes, book a test drive and evaluate existing cars for exchange.

Increasing accesibility

Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, “This is a significant step towards taking the brand to the hinterland and making our range of cars and SUVs more accessible while reducing our dependability on the traditionally followed model of a brick-and-mortar facility. They will also derive important consumer insights and data for us to further improve our customer outreach.”

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki had come out with a showroom on wheels for its Nexa range of cars in 2019 while French carmaker Renault had carried out a similar activity in 2017. Rural India presents a good sales market , however, there is no assurance on sales as it depends entirely on the level of economic activity there. Rural India sales contributes around 40 percent to the total passenger vehicles sold in India, according to Tata Motors.

With help from Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Fully Built Vehicles Division, the Anubhav – showroom on wheels, has been developed on the Tata Intra V10. These mobile showrooms will be operated by dealerships under Tata Motors’ supervision and guidance.

All the dealerships will define monthly routes for these vans on which they will ply and cover the targeted village or tehsil. These mobile showrooms come equipped with GPS trackers to monitor the movement for better utilisation.