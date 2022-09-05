Tata Motors launches India’s first CNG powered trucks with advance driving systems

Tata Motors launched India’s first Compressed Natural Gas(CNG) powered Medium& Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) trucks that are equipped with advanced driver assistance System (ADAS) on Monday in Mumbai.

The trucks are also equipped with collision mitigation system, lane departure warning system and driver monitoring system.

New series of advanced Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicle (I&LCV) tippers and trucks were also launched for logistics and infrastructure sectors.

The prices of the trucks were not been released by Tata Motors.

The new Prima range trucks comes with a redesigned cabin offering better driving comfort and vehicle safety.

Tata Motors have conducted an in-depth study taking insights from transporters to create the new range of trucks that offer improved application-oriented solutions with more options of vehicle weight and deck lengths.

The commercial vehicles also incorporate low viscous rear axle oil, e-viscous radiator fan, gearshift advisor, and low rolling resistance tyres.

At the launch event, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “The trucks that we are launching today address the growing need for safer transportation with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) offering collision mitigation system, lane departure warning, electronic stability control, driver alerts, and tyre pressure monitoring. They also provide cleaner mobility solutions with a richer offering of alternate fuel powertrains. We continue to redefine transportation by ‘Delivering Progress’ to our customers, their drivers, the shippers, and our country by making the logistics chain more efficient.”