Tata Motors launches Nexon EV Prime with added features

Mumbai, July 12

Tata Motors, India’s biggest electric vehicle manufacturer, announced the introduction of Nexon EV Prime with a range of features which would be extended to all of the existing Nexon EV owners.

Prices of the Nexon EV Prime start at ₹14.99 lakh while that of the Nexon EV Max start at ₹18.34 lakh.

The electric SUV will sport multi-mode regen, automatic brake lamp activation on regen, cruise control, indirect tyre pressure monitoring system, smartwatch integrated connectivity feature and charging timeout of 110 seconds.

These features will get extended to 22,000 existing Nexon EV owners through a software update, free of charge from July 25 at the authorised service centres. All subsequent software updates will be on paid basis, Tata Motors informed.

The Nexon EV Prime is equipped with a 129 PS permanent magnet AC motor, powered by a high-capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The vehicle has a certified range of 312km.