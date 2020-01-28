Tata Motors launches the Nexon EV at a starting price of Rs 13,99,000

Tata Motors on Tuesday launched the Nexon EV, its first electric car for personal buyers using Ziptron - the company’s new electric vehicle technology platform - at an introductory price of Rs 13,99,000. The price range goes up to Rs 15,99,000.

N Chandrasekaran, Group Chairman, Tata Sons, said that Tata Motors will be looking at launching at least another four electric products - two SUVs, a hatchback and a sedan - in the next 24 months. The adoption of electric vehicles is not a trend, but an imperative, he said.

Guenter Butshek, MD & CEO, Tata Motors, said that EVs can soon become the mainstream option in the country.

The Nexon EV will be available in 60 dealer outlets across 22 cities starting today (Tuesday). Bookings for Nexon EV had begun from December 20 onwards.

In September, Tata Motors had announced a shift in its EV strategy with a focus on the personal segment by introducing Ziptron. Ziptron is aimed at finding solutions to common concerns around EVs like range, power, durability, safety and charging infrastructure.

Tata Motors claimed that the Nexon EV delivers an anxiety free long range of more than 300 km on a single charge. When plugged into a Fast DC Charger, the Nexon EV will replenish 80 per cent battery capacity within 60 minutes. In addition, the Nexon EV can be charged from any 15 amp plug point, it said. The car will come with a warranty of eight years or 1.60 lakh kms - whichever is earlier - on battery and motor.

The Nexon EV is equipped with a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Tata Motors’ new EV is launched in three variants – XZ+ LUX, XZ+ and XM. It will be available in three colour options – Signature Teal Blue colour, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White. Nexon EV also offers 35 mobile app based connected features.

“It is a value proposition which is well packaged to really trigger excitement among consumers. Because otherwise, for any other offering until now, there was compromise on one (factor) or the other. The Nexon EV is the first real package, I would say, which has been thought through from a consumer perspective. It is not a cut-pasted solution. We have attempted to do the right thing, thinking from a consumer mindset,” Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, had told BusinessLine during the time of its unveiling.