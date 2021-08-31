Tata Motors launches Tigor EV starting ₹11.99 lakhs

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Tata Motors announced today its launch of the electric vehicle variant, the Tigor EV, for which deliveries will commence for the personal segment from today. Tigor EV is available nationwide at an ex-ante showroom price starting from ₹11.99 lakhs.
Tata Motors is offering the new Tigor EV in three variants: XE, XM, XZ+ (XZ+ Dual Tone option available), which come with an eight-year and 160,000 km battery and motor warranty for the EV owners. According to the press note, it also delivers superior driving dynamics and balanced suspension for sharper handling. Other features include electrically adjustable and foldable outside rearview mirrors, smart key with push-button start, portable charging cable, etc.
According to Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Passenger Cars, Tata Motors, after Nexon EV, Tigor will further enable Tata Motors to drive up volumes in the passenger EV segment. “Just like Nixon, after a few days of launch, 25 per cent of our pre-bookings are for Tigor’s EV variant rather than the ICE one,” Srivatsa told BusinessLine.
Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV today, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology. The Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle that is technologically advanced, comfortable and high on safety standards, while also being an environmental-friendly commute, making it an irresistible choice for the buyers to evolve to electric.”
Regarding the implication of the ongoing chip shortage induced by the Malaysia lockdown on the rollout of Tigor EV, Srivatsa said, “Waitimes for Tigor EV are likely to stabilise to around 6-8 weeks, similar to the ones being seen by Nixon EV right now. While these wait times are higher than many of our ICE variants, as demand for EVs increases, we will be able to optimise the bottlenecks in our components ecosystem and ensure timely delivery of cars.”
