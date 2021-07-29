Tata Motors launches two new variants of Ace

Tata Motors, today launched a new variant of its small commercial vehicle, (SCV), Ace Gold Petrol CX. Available in two variants, the flat bed variant will cost Rs 3.99 lakhs, while the half-deck load body variant will cost Rs 4.10 lakhs.

According to the press note, the new Ace Gold promises to be at the forefront of last-mile delivery because of its versatility of applications, which include market logistics, distribution of fruit and vegetables, agri products, FMCG goods, etc. Tata Motors has also partnered with the State Bank of India, to make the vehicle available at an EMI of Rs 7,500 and up to 90 per cent on-road finance.

According to the press statement, this is the only SCV in India that is powered by a 2-cylinder engine and which has a gross vehicle weight of more than 1.5 tonne and which is available below Rs 4 lakh.

Vinay Pathak, Vice-President, Product Line - SCV & PU, Tata Motors said: “This launch marks another milestone of the Chota Haathi. This vehicle has provided means of livelihood to over 23 lakh Indians as of date”