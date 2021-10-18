Tata Motors new SUV Punch starting at ₹5.49 lakh

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Tata Motors today launched its latest offering in its ‘New Forever’ range of SUVs, Tata Punch, India’s first sub-compact SUV at a starting price of ₹5.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, “With PUNCH, we have created an entirely new category altogether to address a growing need for small-in-size cars with a true SUV character."
Ahead of its launch, the Punch has already got off to a great start by bagging the GNCAP 5-star rating for safety.
It will be available both in Manual (MT) and Automatic (AMT) transmission options, in 4 distinct personas — Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative — to cater to the varied lifestyle of its customers.
The Pure persona has been designed for customers who appreciate minimalism and simplicity and prefer functionality without any complications. The Adventure persona caters to the customers who have a streak of adventure and love the great outdoors. The Accomplished persona is for the city dweller who loves to make a style statement with a host of features to complement the customers’ active metro life. Finally, the Creative persona is tailor-made for the digital native, who prefers information at their fingertips and is stacked with features to sync with this customer’s tech-savvy lifestyle.
In addition, customers can choose from 7 vibrant colours and further personalise it.
