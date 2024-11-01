Tata Motors Ltd. on Friday reported a marginal decline in its domestic and international sales to 82,682 units in October, compared to 82,954 units in the same month last year.

Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing that total domestic sales were marginally up at 80,839 units last month compared to 80,825 units in the year-ago period.

Overall passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, were down marginally to 48,423 units from 48,637 units a year ago.

Similarly, domestic PV sales were down to 48,131 units from 48,337 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Tata Motors said its total commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 34,259 units, down from 34,317 units in October 2023.