Tata Motors Ltd. on Friday reported a marginal decline in its domestic and international sales to 82,682 units in October, compared to 82,954 units in the same month last year.
Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing that total domestic sales were marginally up at 80,839 units last month compared to 80,825 units in the year-ago period.
Overall passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, were down marginally to 48,423 units from 48,637 units a year ago.
Similarly, domestic PV sales were down to 48,131 units from 48,337 units in the year-ago month, the company said.
Tata Motors said its total commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 34,259 units, down from 34,317 units in October 2023.
