Tata Motors packs a new SUV Punch

Tata Motors has christened its new SUV as ‘Punch’. Leading up to its national launch this festival season, Tata Motors on Monday unveiled the Punch, its first SUV built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), developed under Impact 2.0 design language.

Ample cabin space

The Tata Punch has been designed to navigate the busy streets as well for the rugged countryside. According to the press release, it packs in a punch for SUV enthusiasts by providing ample cabin space, great drivability, segment-leading safety and power-packed performance of a true SUV.

Shailesh Chandra - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said: “Tata Punch as the name suggests is an energetic vehicle with a capability to go anywhere. Light on its feet and strong in its calibre, this is a vehicle that truly punches above its weight. With the perfect combination of stunning design, technology and driving dynamics, the punch will come equipped with superlative features and an architecture that has proven its versatility in all forms. True to the SUV genes of all Tata Motors’ products and catering to the needs of customers who are looking for a compact city car with pure SUV characteristics, Punch will be the fourth addition to our SUV family, widening the range of options for all to choose from.”