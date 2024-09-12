Tata Motors has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 200 fast-charging stations for electric commercial vehicles. The charging stations will be set up across Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

As part of this initiative, Tata Motors and Tata Power will provide exclusive charging tariffs for Tata Motors’ electric CV owners, resulting in lower operating costs and increased profitability for its customers. With the planned expansion of the charging network, electric commercial vehicle users will have access to nearly 1,000 fast chargers.

“We’re pleased to strengthen our partnership with Tata Power to transform the electric commercial vehicle landscape by ensuring ease of access of fast chargers at convenient locations across the country. It has been our endeavour to not only engineer and manufacture world-class electric vehicles, but also help develop the necessary ecosystem to democratise the use of these eco-friendly and emission-free vehicles. This partnership will also explore avenues to maximize the use of renewable energy to make electric vehicle operations greener,” said Vinay Pathak, Vice-President & Business Head – SCV&PU, Tata Motors.

Tata Power has expanded its network under the brand name of EZ Charge to over one lakh home chargers, 5,500+ public, semi-public, and fleet charging points, along with 1,100+ bus charging stations across 530 cities and towns.

“With one of the largest EV charging networks across the country, Tata Power has been enabling electric vehicle owners through its reliable and accessible charging solutions across the country. Already present across diverse segments such as public, semi-public, bus/fleet and home chargers, we are expanding to the commercial vehicle charging segment, delivering integrated EV charging solutions. This collaboration underlines our commitment to accelerating e-mobility by providing an expansive and reliable EV Charging network across India,” said Deepesh Nanda, CEO & MD, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd