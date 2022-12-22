Tata Motors has extended its association with Tata Open Maharashtra as the title sponsor for the fifth consecutive year. The South Asia’s only ATP 250 is set to kick off on December 31 in Pune. The company announced that its all-new Tata Safari will be the Official Partner for Tata Open Maharashtra.

The tournament has brought some of stars such as Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Carlos Moya to India in the past and this year 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic will headline the highly competitive field, featuring 17 top-100 players, the statement added.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Tata Motors for the fifth year in a row now. This adds to the credibility, trust and partnership that we share with them as we celebrate the milestone fifth year of the tournament in Pune. said Sanjay Khandare, Treasurer of Tata Open Maharashtra, who is also an IAS officer.

Tata Open Maharashtra, owned by IMG and managed by RISE Worldwide, will be conducted at the Balewadi Stadium by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the Maharashtra government.

Rajan Amba, VP, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd said,“We are delighted to announce our continued association with the Tata Open Maharashtra. For this event, we have chosen to showcase our premium flagship SUV, Safari.”