Tata Motors on Monday rolled out its 50,000th electric vehicle (EV) in India, from its Pune facility.

“We created an entire EV ecosystem with Tata Group companies to provide simple, cost effective solutions for our customers. Celebrating 50,000th EV in India is a strong testament to how our portfolio is resonating with people across the country. EVs are offering a practical solution to problems of rising fuel price and worsening pollution,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

The company stated that favorable policy environment, word of mouth from existing customers, practical product options, better ride and handling and attractive cost of ownership have helped achieve this feat ahead of its target. In September, the company had launched its Tiago EV starting at ₹8.49 lakh. It plans to launch 10 EV models over the next five years.