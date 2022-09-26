Tata Motors rolls out new pickup vehicles

With an eye on the fast growing pickup commercial vehicle market, Tata Motors has launched three new models and also delivered 750 units across the country.

“The pickup vehicle market is growing fast in India due to various factors including e-commerce and our vehicles will cater to all market segments,” Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, after formally launching the vehicles here on Monday.

New design

The newly launched vehicles — Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50 — come with a new design and offer the “highest load-carrying capacity, largest deck length, longest range and are equipped with several modern features essential for a safe and comfortable drive,” he said.

Designed and engineered to cater to a wide variety of urban and rural applications, the new variants are ideal to service the diverse mobility needs of the fast-growing agriculture, poultry and dairy sectors as well as the expanding delivery requirements of FMCG, e-commerce and logistics sectors.

Logistics policy

“Each of these pickups offer the lowest total cost of ownership in their category to enable our customers to earn maximum profits,” Wagh said while adding that the spirit of the company goes well with the new logistics policy announced by the Centre.

Yodha 2.0 offers the highest 2,000 kg rated payload capacity with best-in-class off-road capability. Intra V50 smart pickup offers a high 1,500 kg rated payload capacity and largest deck length.

New paradigms

The new Intra V50 sets new paradigms in the segment with its high payload capacity, state-of-the-art cabin comfort, longest load deck and high ground clearance for worry-free all-terrain operations in urban and semi-urban areas. “Intra V20 is India’s first bi-fuel pickup with 1,000 kg payload and longest range of 700 km,’‘ he said.

When asked on investment plans, the Tata Motors functionary said, “We will continue to invest ₹2,000 crore per annum.’‘