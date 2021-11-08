Companies

Tata Motors signs 5-year MoU with Equitas SFB

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 08, 2021

This will help Tata’s to bring in financial solutions to the customers

Tata Motors has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Equitas SFB, to bring financial solutions to its customers. These benefits will be applicable across the Tata Motors small commercial vehicle (SCV) range. Tata Motors will leverage Equitas SFB’s network across the country, spanning 861 branches and 550+ CV customer touchpoints, to make these solutions accessible for customers.

Rohit Gangadhar Phadke, Senior President & Head – Retail Assets, Equitas Small Finance Bank said, “We are happy to be associated with Tata Motors Limited at such an early stage of the Bank’s journey. Through this partnership, Equitas would reach a large set of financially excluded segments to help them buy their first commercial vehicle from Tata Motors Limited.”

Published on November 08, 2021

