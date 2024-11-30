Tata Motors, and Tata International, the global trading and distribution arm of the Tata Group, have launched a registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in Pune, called Recycle with Respect or Re.Wi.Re.

The scrapping facility has an annual capacity to disassemble 21,000 end-of-life vehicles. The registered vehicle scrapping facility will be operated by Tata International Vehicle Applications (TIVA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata International that is equipped to scrap passenger and commercial vehicles.

“Tata Motors is at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility and focused on partnering with customers to success by delivering values through its products, services, and digital solutions. Re.Wi.Re represents our commitment to creating a circular economy, leveraging advanced recycling processes that not only extract maximum value from end-of-life vehicles but also contribute to our nation’s sustainability goals.”

“Tata International has been our partner in several international markets, and we are delighted to strengthen this longstanding relationship by adding a new chapter with Re.Wi.Re,” said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors.

Five such Re.Wi.Re facilities are operational in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, Chandigarh, and Delhi NCR.

“We understand the critical role of end-of-life vehicle management in shaping a sustainable and organized ecosystem for our society. This initiative supports India’s transition toward a cleaner and more regulated vehicle-recycling framework,” said Rajeev Batra, CEO, of Tata International Vehicle Applications.

