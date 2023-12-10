Indian automaker Tata Motors will be increasing its commercial vehicle prices by up to 3 per cent. The price hike will be implemented from January 1, 2024.

“The price increase is to offset the residual impact of past input costs and will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Mahindra and Mahindra announced a price hike on its range of SUVs and commercial vehicles from January 2024 due to an increase in commodity prices. Similarly, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) announced a price hike on its products from January 2024 due to cost pressure. Luxury car maker Audi India announced an increase of up to 2 per cent across its models, owing to rising input and operational costs. The price hike will be effective from January 1, 2024.