Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles by up to 2.5%

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it will increase the prices of its commercial vehicles, in the range of 1.5 to 2.5 per cent, from July 1 to partially offset rising input costs.
The hike will be across the range of commercial vehicles and the quantum will depend on individual model and variant, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
"While the company takes extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on a residual proportion via a minimised price hike," it said.
In April, Tata Motors had hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles by 1.1 per cent and those of commercial vehicles by 2 - 2.5 per cent to partially offset rising input costs.
