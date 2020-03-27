Tata Motors to hive off PV unit; Shailesh Chandra to head the subsidiary, replacing Mayank Pareek

Tata Motors will spin off its passenger vehicles business, which includes electric vehicles, into a separate subsidiary. The details of the arrangement have not been revealed by the company.

Tata Motors said the move would provide differentiated focus for its passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles businesses, and help them realise their potential, the company said in a statement on Friday.

This decision is the first step in its plans to “secure mutually beneficial strategic alliances for the domestic PV business and help secure its long-term viability,” said Tata Motors. The plan to subsidiarise is through a transfer process, which it expects to be completed in the next one year.

Shailesh Chandra, currently the president of EV and corporate strategy, has been appointed president of the PV business, including EV business, with effect from April 1, 2020. He will replace Mayank Pareek, who will be superannuating from Tata Motors at the end of February 2021, the statement said.

“Shailesh Chandra will be assuming responsibility for the PV business from Mayank Pareek. Shailesh's appointment at the start of the new financial year, (which) gives him the opportunity to shape the organization as we ready it to operate as a subsidiary once the necessary approvals are in place,” it said.

Transfer of assets

The plan to subsidiarise is by transferring relevant assets, IPs and employees directly relatable to the PV business, for it to be fully functional on a standalone basis through a slump sale, said Tata Motors.

The proposed transfer to subsidiarise will be implemented through a scheme of arrangement, which will be tabled for approval to the TML Board over the next few weeks, it said.

Tata Motors said that it expects this transfer process to be completed in the next one year. Implementation of the scheme will be subject to regulatory and statutory approvals as applicable, including approval of shareholders and creditors, it added.

However, certain shared services and central functions will be retained at TML, to deliver cost efficiencies for the entire group, it added.

Chandra and Pareek will work on the transition over the next few weeks. “We would like to thank Mayank for his contributions in getting the TML PV business back on track to "Win Sustainably" and wish him well for the future,” it added.

Its statement drew attention to how the PV business landscape has been seeing rapid transformation in the form of tightening emission norms, push towards electrification, enhanced disruptions from autonomous and connected technologies. “Additionally, India continues to remain an attractive market for global OEMs, while the aspiration levels of the Indian consumer continue to rise, requiring stepped up investments in contemporary products in a competitive market,” said Tata Motors.

Over the last few years, TML's PV business has implemented a strong turnaround and has launched a slew of successful products like the Tiago, Tiger. Nexon. Hexa, Harrier, along with the Altroz and Nexon EV recently, it said. A fully refreshed BS-VI ready product portfolio, consistently improving NPS scores, improved retail market shares and an entry into the EV space, coupled with improved profitability, makes the business ready to realise its potential, Tata Motors claimed.

However, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus increases the challenges faced by the business, the company admitted. In sync with its strategy to ‘Win Sustainably’, it will take decisive steps to strengthen its business over the long-term, it said.

“A move for immediate use subsidiarisation of the PV business is the first step in securing mutually beneficial strategic alliances that provide access to products, architectures, powertrains, new age technologies and capital,” it said.