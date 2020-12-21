Tata Motors to increase CV prices from January 1

Tata Motors on Monday announced a price increase across its commercial vehicles range, which will be effective from January 1, 2021.

“The steady rise in material and other input costs, impact of forex and transition to BS6 norms, have cumulatively escalated the cost of manufacturing vehicles. The company had thus far absorbed the addition in costs, but with the steady rise in line with the market trend, it has become imperative to pass on at least a portion of the cost increase to customers via appropriate price revisions,” the company said in a statement.

The price increase is expected across the portfolio of M&HCV, I&LCV, SCV and buses. The actual change in price will depend on the individual model, variant and fuel type, it added.