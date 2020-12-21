Companies

Tata Motors to increase CV prices from January 1

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 21, 2020 Published on December 21, 2020

Tata Motors on Monday announced a price increase across its commercial vehicles range, which will be effective from January 1, 2021.

“The steady rise in material and other input costs, impact of forex and transition to BS6 norms, have cumulatively escalated the cost of manufacturing vehicles. The company had thus far absorbed the addition in costs, but with the steady rise in line with the market trend, it has become imperative to pass on at least a portion of the cost increase to customers via appropriate price revisions,” the company said in a statement.

The price increase is expected across the portfolio of M&HCV, I&LCV, SCV and buses. The actual change in price will depend on the individual model, variant and fuel type, it added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 21, 2020
prices, inflation and deflation
Tata Motors Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.