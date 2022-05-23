Tata Motors to install 7 MWp solar rooftop expansion project in Pune

The Tata Power Company Limited and Tata Motors Limited have joined hands to develop a 7 MWp solar rooftop project at Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle Plant in Chikhali, Pune.

This is the third phase of a joint 17 MWp on-site solar project developed by the two companies. 10 MWp of the project was installed earlier.

The two Tata Group companies have recently inked a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for this project.

“With this latest installation, the Tata Motors PV manufacturing unit, installed by Tata Power, will become home to India’s largest on-site solar project,” as per an official release.

The installation is collectively expected to generate 23 million units of electricity, mitigating 5.23 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide .

Rajesh Khatri, Vice President, Operations, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has been working towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions to achieve Net Zero Emission goal. With fresh agreement to install an additional Roof Top solar plant of 7 MWp in our Pune plant in association with Tata Power, we will move closer to our goal of 100 per cent Renewable Energy. Post commissioning of this capacity, we will become the largest onsite solar installation in India.”

As a signatory to the RE100, Tata Motors is committed to using 100 per cent renewable energy in its operations. The company has been gradually increasing the renewable energy proportion used in its operations to achieve this objective.

It generated 92.39 million kWh of renewable electricity in FY22, accounting for around 19.4 per cent of total power usage, it said.

Largest on-site solar project

Gurinder Singh Sandhu, Chief – New Business Services, Tata Power said, “India’s largest on-site solar project at Tata Motors’ Pune plant is a testament to our shared goal of being green in our businesses.”

Tata Power has executed multiple large solar rooftop solutions, including the one of the world’s largest rooftop (16MW) at a single location at Radhasoami Satsang Beas (RSSB), Amritsar; 2.67MW at Cochin International Airport; solar-powered cricket stadium-Cricket Club of India (CCI) with 820.8 kWp capacity; the solar vertical farm (120kW) at Dell Technologies at Bangalore and 1.4MW floating solar at Tata Chemicals, Nellore.