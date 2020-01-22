Tata Motors to launch Tata Altroz today; Here’s all you can expect from the 5-star safety rated car

Tata Motors will be launching its all-new compact car, the Tata Altroz, in India today.

The car recently became the first small-car manufactured in the country to receive a 5-star safety rating from the primary testing body for automobiles, the Global NCAP.

Before the final unveiling, here’s what consumers can expect in terms of features and pricing of Tata Motors’ latest offering.

Features and specifications

Tata Altroz will come with body-coloured bumpers and door handles with a contrasting black roof with extensive use of piano black on the tailgate and spoiler. As for the interior, the Altroz will have full fabric 3D embossed upholstery along with a sating chrome finish dashboard layout with silver additions. The car is fitted with height-adjustable seat belts, sliding armrests in the front along with rear armrests and flat floors for comfort. There will also be rear AC vents and power outlets for the backseat passengers.

The car has 345-litre boot space, 165-mm unladen ground clearance, a 2,501-mm wheelbase, along with a 5-metre turning radius to navigate narrow spaces.

The Altroz is competing with an infotainment system by Harman with a 17.78 cm TCT screen display and connectivity. The key is wearable and not standard digital key.

Altroz is also equipped with a start-stop engine button and cruise control feature, the controls for which are fixed on the steering wheel. As for the engine, the car will have two different fuel capabilities with a 1.5 L Turbocharged Revotorq BS 6-complaint diesel engine with 90 PS and 200 Nm of torque 8 and 1.2 L Revotron BS 6 Petrol Engine with 6 PS and 113 Nm of torque. It comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox for transmission.

The Tata Altroz also recently announced its latest feat of being the first small India-manufactured car to receive a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. Altroz’s safety features include anti-lock braking system v 9.3, electronic brake force, dual front airbags and an ISOFIX anchorage for child seats. It also provides voice alerts for multiple functions including driver door open, co-driver door open, left rear door open, right rear door open, tailgate open, driver seat belt and co-driver seat belt.

The Tata Altroz is available in five colours with three variants ― XT, XE and XM.

Price

Pre-booking for the vehicle has begun with booking fees of ₹21,000.

The estimated price for the vehicle is ₹5-8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), according to reports.

The details and Tata Altroz prices will be unveiled through a live launch across Tata Motors’ social media accounts including Twitter.