Tata Motors unveils EV concept, Avinya

Tata Motors, India’s largest electric car manufacturer, today unveiled Avinya, an electric concept car built from the scratch on a new EV-only platform. This is the company’s second EV unveiling this month, indicating a strong play in the EV space following a $1 billion fund infusion six months ago.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who was present at the event, said, “Our goal is to go global eventually and we are benchmarking to be the best, whether it is in terms of software, electric and electronic architecture or the intuitive experience. We have really high aspirations.”

Tata Motors plans to use this vehicle architecture to develop a number of electric passenger vehicles, the first of which will hit the markets in 2025.

“I see enormous possibilities for us to go global. But our initial focus will be to get the first car out and achieve the standards we aspire to, and then things will follow, “Chandrasekaran added. Though Tata Motors has had global aspirations in the past, which was fuelled by the Nano, the company has largely remained an India-specific manufacturer.

Gen 3 architecture

The Tata Motors EV concept car ‘Avinya’ | Photo Credit: Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

The Mumbai-based company is calling Avinya (meaning innovation in Sanskrit) as ‘Gen 3’ as it is based on an EV-exclusive architecture. Its current product, the Nexon EV, is based on a petrol/diesel architecture before being converted into an electric vehicle.

While more details of the Gen 3 architecture of Tata Motors will be shared at a later date, the company is hoping to provide a driving range of well beyond 500 km on a full charge. The Gen 2 products will have a range of 400-500 km.

“Gen 3 will be roomier and will have advanced features like ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). This architecture would spawn multiple products in different body styles and ranges, “said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

Batteries and charging stations

The ‘Tata Avinya’ concept car on display at the launch event, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Chandrasekaran also mentioned the Tata Group’s aim of building batteries. Some of the group entities are already engaged in EV-related businesses. Tata Power is setting up EV charging stations while Tata Chemicals is exploring battery cell manufacturing plans. The group, however, stayed away from the government’s ₹18,100 crore Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery storage Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

“We will be launching our initiatives to produce batteries soon. We should not discuss (if) we applied for the PLI or did not, but we are definitely on it at the moment,” Chandrasekaran added.

Chandrasekaran said the group is also looking to get into the semiconductor supply chain.

When asked if Tata Group will look at making semiconductors, Chandrasekaran said, “That’s a space we are looking at. We have already gotten into precision manufacturing, related assembly, and other areas of the semiconductor value chain. Eventually, what is going to be required is the total capability and total assurance about everything that is needed for us to produce a high-quality car and meet the market demand. We will address in multiple ways.”