Indian automaker Tata Motors unveiled a new identity for its electric vehicle (EV) business - TATA.ev.

The company, which will introduce 10 EV models by 2026, stated the new identity is aligned with Tata Motors’ commitment to sustainability and community development.

The new brand identity embodies the core philosophy of “Move with Meaning,” unifying the values of sustainability, community, and technology, the company said in a statement.

“We are entering a new era with TATA.ev. Our new brand identity for EVs underlines our commitment to accelerate the adoption of clean energy mobility solutions. The products and services are intended to create highly differentiated and meaningful consumer experiences. The brand personality is humane, honest, invigorating, and conversational – a rallying point for those curious about having a better impact on the world,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, of Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

