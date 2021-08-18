Tata Motors unveils Tigor EV

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Tata Motors on Wednesday unveiled Tigor EV, its second electric model in the personal mobility space after Nexon EV.
The auto major has tasted success with Nexon EV, which currently commands about 70 per cent market share in the domestic electric vehicle segment.
The Tigor EV comes powered by the company's high voltage electric architecture - Ziptron - and has been developed based on three pillars of technology, comfort and safety.
Tata Motors bets big on EV space
Tata Motors has commenced the bookings for the new Tigor EV at select dealerships at ₹21,000 with deliveries expected to begin from August 31.
"The last few years belonged to the early adopters of EV in India but now it is the time of early majority to move to EV. With an immensely successful experience with the Nexon EV, we can confidently state that EVs are rapidly becoming mainstream," Tata Motors Head-Marketing (Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit) Vivek Srivatsa said at the unveiling of the Tigor EV.
"We are ecstatic to unveil our second electric car in the personal segment. With the all-new Tigor EV we want to lead this evolution to mainstream EVs in India with a message to all automotive enthusiasts to evolve to electric," Srivatsa noted.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business (Vice President, Product Line, Electric Vehicle and ALFA Architecture) Anand Kulkarni noted that the Tigor EV has been built on five pillars of performance, technology, reliability, charging and comfort.
"The Ziptron technology has enabled Tata Motors to dispel, to a large degree, the popular myths surrounding the EVs today with respect to power, monsoon usage, reliability, suitability for long distance driving, frequency of charging and so on," he added.
With growing demand for EVs, it is imperative to offer a choice of EV options to customers who want to switch to electric, Kulkarni said.
"We are delighted to extend the high voltage Ziptron EV architecture to our second offering in the personal EV segment – the Tigor EV,” he added.
The Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. It does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.
It comes with a 26 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack with an eight year and 1,60,000 KM battery and motor warranty.
The new Tigor EV is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast charged as well as slow charged from any 15 A plug point.
Besides a silent cabin and a comfortable seating, the model also offers 30 plus connected car features including remote commands and remote diagnostics, so customers can be in touch with their EV through their phones.
