Tata Motors unveils Ultra Sleek T-Series range of trucks; price starts at ₹13.99 lakh

Tata Motors on Thursday unveiled three models – T.6, T.7 and T.9 - in its newest range of intermediate and light commercial trucks (I&LCV), the Ultra Sleek T-Series, at a starting price of ₹13,99,000 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

While the Ultra Sleek T.6 is available at ₹13,99,000, the Ultra Sleek T.7 is priced at ₹15,29,000, and the Ultra Sleek T. 9 at ₹17,29,000. This series was designed and engineered to suit contemporary urban transportation demands, the company said in a statement.

“Being the leader in the commercial vehicles domain, Tata Motors has consistently set new benchmarks by introducing smarter, future-ready products and solutions across its various segments. The launch of the Ultra Sleek T-Series range marks a new landmark in urban freight transportation. These trucks are sleeker and smarter, enabling faster movement and hence higher utilisation and revenue with more trips. Built on the internationally recognised Ultra platform, the trucks are engineered to cater to a diverse set of applications,” said Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

The Ultra Sleek T-Series has variants available in 4-tyre and 6-tyre combinations and varied deck lengths. The range is curated to suit diverse transportation needs, the company said. “It is equipped to cater to a wide variety of applications, such as transportation of e-commerce products, FMCG, industrial goods, LPG cylinders, and refrigerated containers for transportation of Covid-19 vaccine, pharmaceuticals as well as food items such as eggs, milk and fresh farm produce.”

It is powered by the BS6 4SPCR engine, with a 100hp power and a torque rating of 300Nm. With Fleet Edge, a connected vehicle solution, Tata Motors offers telematics to optimise fleet management with informed decision making. This solution gives fleet owners insights on vehicle diagnostics and driver behaviour, which help improve fleet utilisation. The Tata Motors I&LCV range comes with a warranty of three years or 3 lakh kilometres.