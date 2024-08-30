Tata Passenger Electric Mobility is looking at a 30 per cent growth in EV car sales in India by 2030, according to its Chief Commercial Officer Vivek Srivatsa r.

The government has also set an ambitious 30 per cent target for electric mobility penetration in the country by 2030, he told businessline on the sidelines of opening of two new Tata EV stores in Kochi on Friday.

He said the company is all set to introduce Harrier EV in the last quarter of FY25. With five EV vehicles such as Punch, Nexon, Tiago, Curvv and Harrier in hand, the company expects to achieve the targeted growth. The sale of electric vehicles is rapidly picking up in smaller towns as well. With a fairly good monsoon, the company is expecting robust demand for vehicles in the current fiscal, he said.

Kerala market

He pointed out that the penetration of EV vehicle in Kerala is the highest in the country with a 5.6 per cent growth compared to 2.5 in the rest of the country. This is largely because of customer awareness, literacy and their inclination towards adopting future technologies quickly, he said. The adoption to solar power in Kerala is also a contributing factor for EV penetration as it helps in charging electric vehicles at zero cost, he said.

Besides, the government is also encouraging people to adopt EV vehicles by providing charging stations on highways. The oil marketing companies are setting up EV charging stations on the premises of their petrol bunks. This will be a positive step to further enhance electric vehicle sales in the State, he added.

The company will soon open five exclusive EV service centres across key cities in the State and increase the number of showrooms to 10 , he added.

“We are also pinning hopes on Onam to perk up demand for cars which will be followed by other festivals across the country,” Srivatsa said.