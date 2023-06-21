Tata Power Company has emerged as India’s most ‘attractive employer brand’, followed by Amazon and Tata Steel, reveals the findings of Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2023.

Tata Power was at the ninth spot in 2022. Big Basket, the online megastore emerged as the most attractive start-up employer brand in the country.

Criteria for choosing employer

The report reveals that work-life balance, good reputation and attractive salary and benefits are the three most important drivers for the Indian workforce when choosing an employer. The value attributed to work-life balance grew slightly in relative importance over the past years, as did a good reputation.

Women tend to place more emphasis on work-life balance. Additionally, 49 per cent of the respondents mentioned that they are willing to resign or have already resigned from their current job to improve their work-life balance.

Nine in ten employees (91 per cent) agree that an employer is much more attractive if they are allowed to take up additional jobs/assignments for supplemental income. Interestingly, the desire to take up a second job is relatively stronger among women than men (92 per cent vs. 89 per cent ), a subtle hint of the prevailing gender-pay gap.

The sentiment to moonlight is strongest among the workforce within the age group of 25-34 years and it shows a gradual decline thereafter.

Changing expectations

Viswanath P.S, MD & CEO, Randstad India said, “Organizations across the world today realize that business success is based on people and not just capital and the talent community is becoming extremely mindful about which brand they want to work with and how they envision their work-life in the long-term.”

“This year’s findings suggest that changing times lead to changing expectations. Talent is getting increasingly serious-not just about the job, but a long-term career progression and job satisfaction that allows them to enjoy the non-material benefits of being associated with the employer, along with identifying a clear purpose at work,” he added.

