Tata Power, an EV charging solutions provider, on Monday, announced signing an agreement with GAIL Gas Limited, (a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL (India) Limited, to install DC fast charging points at two of GAIL Gas CNG retail outlets (CNG stations) in Bengaluru.

The company runs a network of over 3,600 charging points in more than 450 cities, covering petrol pumps, metro stations, shopping malls, theatres, and highways, it said in a press release.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said, “EV owners in Bengaluru will benefit from the growing availability of chargers as this partnership will make charging stations more accessible to them and lessen range anxiety.”

Additionally, Tata Power plans to install 25,000 public EV charging stations across the country over the course of five years. The company is present across all segments of the EV ecosystem: public charging, captive charging, home charging, workplace charging, and ultra-rapid chargers for buses.

“We have always been focused on promoting the futuristic fuel mission and are committed to providing convenience to the people in our authorised geographical area at their doorstep. EV charging facility at our CNG station is yet another step in this direction,” noted Raman Chadha, CEO, GAIL Gas.