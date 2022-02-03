Tata Power, Apollo Tyres ink pact to deploy EV charging stations 

Tata Power and Apollo Tyres Ltd on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to deploy public electric vehicle charging stations to strengthen their green mobility commitments.

These charging stations will be deployed at Apollo Tyres’ commercial and Passenger vehicle zones across the country.

As per the agreement, Tata Power would set up charging stations at 150 branded retail outlets – CV and PV Zones – of Apollo Tyres initially.

The charging stations would also be open for use by the general public, tapart from the customers visiting these tyre retail outlets.

Tata Power has a presence across all segments of the EV (electric vehicle) charging ecosystem and has deployed all types of chargers – DC 001, AC, Type2, Fast DC chargers up to 50kwh and up to 240kwh chargers for buses, based on the location.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said, “We are glad to partner with Apollo Tyres for the deployment of EV charging stations across their commercial & passenger vehicle zones. This partnership reflects our commitment to developing and expanding the electric vehicle ecosystem in the country.”

Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Apollo Tyres , said, “This is another of the several first moves that we have taken in the tyre and auto component space in India. The setting up of EV Charging Infrastructure at our business partner’s premises strengthens our resolve towards promoting green mobility in the country. With Tata Powers’ huge service network, we are assured of the availability of uninterrupted charging infrastructure across locations.”

Tata Power has deployed over 1,000 EV charging points across 200 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform.

“The development and availability of EV charging infrastructure is key requirement for the rapid adoption of electric mobility in India. The Tata Power-Apollo Tyres partnership will play a strong role in encouraging EV owners to charge their EVs across various locations,” the companies said in an official release.