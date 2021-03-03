Tata Power arm TP Saurya to supply solar power to Tata Steel in Jharkhand

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Tata Power Ltd on Wednesday said its arm TP Saurya will provide solar power to Tata Steel Ltd at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.
Tata Power's wholly-owned subsidiary, TP Saurya Limited, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Steel to develop a 15 MW solar project at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, a company statement said.
The energy will be supplied to Tata Steel Ltd under a PPA valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date.
The project is required to be commissioned within six months from the date of execution of the PPA, the company said.
The Plant is expected to generate an average of 32 MUs (Million units) of energy per year and will annually offset approximately an average 25.8 Million Kg of CO2.
Tata Power's renewable capacity will increase to 4,047 MW, out of which 2,687 MW is operational and 1,360 MW is under implementation including 15 MW won under this PPA.
"We are glad to collaborate with Tata Steel to reduce their carbon footprint and reaffirm the Tata Group’s commitment for sustainability. Presently the association is limited to Tata Steel at Jamshedpur and we look forward to working closely with them for covering all their other plants across India," Tata Power CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said in the statement.
