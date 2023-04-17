Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) on Monday said it signed its first medium-term Hydro PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVNL) to meet the projected peak demand.

The discom supplies electricity to more than 7 million people in North Delhi.

“NVVNL will supply power to Tata Power-DDL for the next five years during the summer months (May to September), beginning from May 1, 2023. The collaboration will help Tata Power-DDL expand its green portfolio,” the company said in a statement.

The discom envisioned various policy decisions emphasising increasing reliance on non-fossil resources and reaffirming its commitment to making a greener planet. Further, it has made adequate arrangements to ensure sufficient power supply during the summer months, it added.

Tata Power-DDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan said, “With the first such medium-term hydro agreement with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam, we are securing our commitment to sustainability by increasing the share of green energy in our operations. It is one of the significant steps in strengthening our journey towards a cleaner and greener future.”

Also read: India invokes emergency rules to avoid blackouts this summer

The company has utilised advanced techniques to understand load forecasting. Tata Power-DDL’s Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Rohini will ensure reliable power supply during any exigency in the summer months.

The discom is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. Since privatisation, the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in Tata Power-DDL areas have shown a record decline. Today, AT&C losses stand at 6.8 per cent, which is an unprecedented reduction from an opening loss level of 53 per cent in July 2002.