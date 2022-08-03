Tata Power Green Energy commissions hybrid project for Tata Power Mumbai customers

Tata Power Green Energy (TPGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned a 225 MW Hybrid power project in Rajasthan.

The power generated from the project will be supplied to Tata Power, Mumbai Distribution under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), valid for 25 years, to fulfill its Renewable Purchase Obligation.

This is the first hybrid project developed by Tata Power consisting of recently commissioned 225 MW of solar power at Noorsar, Rajasthan and existing wind assets of 96 MW, which is expected to generate about 700 MUs of energy per year. The plant will annually offset approx. 700 million kg of CO2.

Hybrid power

With the addition of 225 MW of hybrid power to Tata Power’s Mumbai customers, the revised power supply portfolio will rise to 38 per cent non-carbon power. It will be nearly double the mandatory RPO obligation. Against the yearly requirement of nearly 5,200 MUs annually, the non-carbon supply will be about 2,000 MUs.

The project was awarded to TPGEL and the solar part of the project has been executed by Tata Power Solar Systems, an EPC arm of Tata Power. The project was commissioned within the stipulated timeline in 1,200 acres of land at Noorsar in Rajasthan.

The project has used 5,79,488 modules and 103 individual wind energy generators of various ratings from the company’s existing wind assets.

With the commissioning of this hybrid project, the total renewables capacity of Tata Power reaches 5,524 MW with an installed capacity of 3,859 MW and 1,665 MW under various stages of implementation.