Tata Power helps Jharkhand farmers to market their perishable produce

Tata Power is helping farmers in Jamshedpur and Jharkhand to market their perishable produce.

Along with its partner agency AIDENT, a social welfare organization, Tata Power said that it had helped market nearly 30,000 kilograms of vegetable and muskmelons produced by farmers mainly from the Khairbhoni, Domjuri, Nutandih, Khakripara villages to the local mandis of Jamshedpur & in the nearby districts of Dhanbad, Ranchi.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a complicated situation for the farmers as they have been locked out from harvest owing to low supply chain, due to logistical constraints in transporting the produce from farms to markets. Through this intervention, Tata Power, along with the help of the local administration, facilitated the movement of produce to mandis/haats and has successfully safeguarded the livelihood of the community and helped the local markets demand and supply requirements.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “We are all facing an unprecedented challenge, one that demands unity by helping each other in these trying times. We are proud to extend our support and ensure the continuity of livelihood earnings for the farmers of these regions and help them in whatever way we can going forward.”