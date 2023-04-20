Tata Power has entered into a partnership with the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation to install 20 new fast EV charging stations in Coimbatore to further EV adoption in the State as the adoption of electric vehicles gathers pace in the State.

These four-wheeler chargers would provide a 24x7 charging facility along with maintenance support to EV owners in Coimbatore and nearby cities, according to a statement.

Tata Power will set up four charging stations in the Race Course Area of Coimbatore, while RS Puram will see the installation of three stations.

Two each will be installed in Avinashi Road VOC Park, Valankulam, Kalapatti, and one each will come up in Saravanampatti, Brookfield Corporation parking, Singanallur, Tidel Park, Gandhipuram cross cut road, Periyakulam, and Thudiyalur.

“Through our association with Coimbatore Municipal Corporation and more such municipal bodies, we strive to make the EV charging stations easily accessible to the users,” said Virendra Goyal, Head-Business Development (EV Charging), Tata Power.

Tata Power has a total of 116 EV charging stations across Tamil Nadu. All the charging stations would be easily accessible through Tata Power EZ Charge mobile application equipped with the services like locating the charging station, remote vehicle charging monitoring amd e-payments.

“Our aim is to accelerate the adoption of EV vehicles in the State and collaboration with Tata Power will provide a seamless charging experience to EV users in Coimbatore,” said M Prathap, Commissioner, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation.

Tata Power’s pan-India EV charging network comprises 3,080 public and captive EV charging points across 493 locations along with 30,000+ home chargers and 234 bus chargers.