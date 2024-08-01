Tata Power has crossed the milestone of one lakh rooftop solar installations across India and 33,000 in Kerala, Praveer Sinha, the company’s CEO and Managing Director has said.

This is a significant milestone for the company especially with the announcement of PM Surya Ghar Yojana offering clean energy to every household. Out of the one lakh installations, 1/3rd connections are from Kerala. “We want to replicate the Kerala model to other places as well”, he told reporters on Thursday.

Sinha was in Kochi to launch the company’s “GharGhar Solar” initiative to promote rooftop solar initiative to raise the awareness on the benefits of adopting solar rooftop solutions. Kochi is the 3rd city to launch the programme after Jodhpur and Varanasi.

The GharGhar Solar initiative encourages home owners to adopt advanced Rooftop Solar Solutions with substantial financial incentives. Through this initiative, the company is expanding across every state and union territory. “We are targeting a 20-25 per cent market share of one crore roof top solar installations from PM SuryaGhar Yojana”, Sinha added.

The company will aggressively promote solar rooftop adoption through its extensive network of over 500 channel partners. It aims to expand its network to 5,000 partners, covering nook and corner of the country.

A major highlight of Tata Power’s efforts in Kerala is the commissioning of floating solar power project with a capacity of 101.6 MWp in the backwaters at Kayamkulam. Floating solar projects are advantageous as they save land, reduce water evaporation and improve the efficiency of solar panels due to the cooling effect of water.

“We have already installed one such plant with a capacity of 88 MW in Madhya Pradesh and discussing with other states on the possibilities of installing such floating projects”, Sinha said.