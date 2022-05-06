Tata Power net profit jumps 50 per cent to ₹632 crore in Q4

Tata Power, one of India’s largest private sector power generator, on Friday announced 50 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March following a notable increase in revenues.

The Tata group company recorded ₹632 crore consolidated net profit during the reporting quarter, against ₹421 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The company board recommended a dividend of ₹1.75 per share

The growth in net profit comes despite a provision of ₹150 crore made against impairment for investment in joint venture.

The company reassessed the recoverability of its investment in Adjaristsqali Netherlands B.V., held through its wholly owned subsidiary Tata Power International (TPIPL) and accordingly has recognised an impairment provision.

Growth across sectors

Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power, said, “With our 10 th consecutive quarter of PAT growth, fuelled by broad-based growth across all our business clusters comprising generation, transmission, distribution including Odisha and renewables. We are well poised to manage the increasing energy demand due to extreme weather patterns through optimal generation, efficient transmission and distribution complemented by robust renewable energy growth.”

Consolidated revenue from operations grew to ₹11,960 crore, during the March quarter, a rise of 15.4 per cent compared to the same quarter last year of ₹10,363 crore.

By the end of March, Tata Power had an installed capacity of 13,515 MW, including 8,860 MW from thermal source and the balance being clean and green source.

The company’s net debt at the end of March stood at ₹39,708 crore which was almost the same level as the December quarter. Its net debt to equity ratio during the March quarter stood at 1.53.